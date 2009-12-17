Best of 2009: Top 10 Concert Photos

All photos by David Greenwald

Just over a year ago, I decided to turn my concert photography from hobby into a considerably more expensive hobby and bought a DSLR. It's the most satisfying purchase I've ever made. So this year's best concert photos are, hopefully, a few steps up from their predecessors and a document of my growth as a photographer. Along the way, I documented great bands on the verge of break-ups, the Rawky Awards pick for the year's worst band in one of his first (and worst) concerts, and Thom motherfucking Yorke. In 2010, I'm looking forward to shooting SXSW and hopefully selling some photos (holler at me if you want to buy prints, folks), but for now, 10 shots I love from 2009. After the jump -- my 10 favorite shows of the year.

1 Thom York (with Flea & Co.) @ The Orpheum

2. Destroyer @ The Echoplex, May 10

3. Wilco @ The Wiltern, June 22

4. Jens Lekman @ The Echo, May 27

5. Rose Melberg @ Vacation Vinyl and the Echo Curio, October 27

6. My Bloody Valentine @ The El Rey, April 16

7. Grizzly Bear @ Hollywood Palladium, October 20

8. Bill Callahan @ The Troubadour, July 1

9. Chad VanGaalen, Women and Boat People @ Spaceland, March 28

10. Division Day with Bad Veins @ Spaceland, September 2

Best Of 2009: Albums | Songs | Concert Photos | Movies | Rawky Awards