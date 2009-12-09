Best of 2009: Movies Of The Year

Note: I basically haven't seen any dramas/Oscar bait all year and reserve the right to update this list at least 10 times, starting after I see Up in the Air tonight. That said, all of these movies are exuberant and great and life-affirming and I recommend them whole-heartedly.

1. Star Trek

2. (500) Days of Summer (Review)

3. Where The Wild Things Are

4. Up

5. I Love You, Man

6. Zombieland (Review)

7. The Hangover (Review)

8. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

9. Inglorious Basterds

10. Fantastic Mr. Fox (Review)

Hon. Mention: Coraline; X-Men Origins: Wolverine, an admittedly pretty bad movie I loved anyway.

Worst Movie: 2012, the most infuriating piece of trash I’ve seen in a theater, since, well, Year One. 15 minutes of effects and two hours of John Cusack playing an unsympathetic sad bastard. A festival of awful. G.I. Joe, on the other hand… Also: Angels & Demons (well, duh) and Observe and Report, which played like a Mad TV parody of Taxi Driver.

Biggest Disappointmentt: Watchmen, a film I mostly liked but was done completely the wrong way.

Still To See: Up In The Air, An Education, The Hurt Locker, A Serious Man, A Single Man, District 9, Avatar, The Road. Probably more.

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