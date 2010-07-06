New Music: Au Revoir Simone - "Shadows" (Jens Lekman Remix)



Jens Lekman / photo by David Greenwald



"I hope you're coming with me," the women of Au Revoir Simone sing on "Shadows," a sentiment turned bittersweet, almost fearful, in the hands of Jens Lekman's string-laden remix. It's a lush, widescreen production from the so-silent Swede, who dials down his recent dance sensibilities in favor of accentuating "Shadows'" sorrow. Gorgeous. Don't leave us yet, Jens!

Au Revoir Simone - "Shadows" (Jens Lekman remix): mp3

(Au Revoir Simone's remix LP, Night Light, is out now)

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar