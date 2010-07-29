New Music: Jens Lekman - "The End of the World Is Bigger Than Love"



Photo by David Greenwald



"The End of the World Is Bigger Than Love" is one of a handful of new songs Jens Lekman played during his brief, beautiful west coast tour last year and like "New Directions" before it, it's received a gorgeous string-laden studio treatment. Without an attached album or even single announcement, Jens is simply letting this one run wild into the world, a world whose collapse would be bigger than love. Guy needs to see 2012 (or not). Trade your e-mail to hear it:

Lekman explains it all, charisma rolling off his back in endless Swedish sheets, on his website.

Previously: Au Revoir Simone - "Shadows" (Jens Lekman Remix) | All Lekman Posts