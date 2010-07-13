Premiere: Miles Kurosky - "The World Won't Last The Night"

"Cowards / we gotta unite," Miles Kurosky sings to open "The World Won't Last The Night." The Desert of Shallow Effects is often a record cast in shadows, with the former Beulah frontman grappling with medical distress and existentialist panic -- but one shouldn't forget that Kurosky's clever as hell, and the video for "The World Won't Last The Night" lightens its very real darkness with Tron lasers and Carly Fiorina demon sheep. Two words: so awesome. Watch the Rawkblog world premiere above.

(The Desert of Shallow Effects is out now)

Previously:

Interview: Miles Kurosky

Live: Miles Kurosky at SXSW 2010

First Look: Miles Kurosky - The Desert of Shallow Effects