New Music: Rose Melberg - 'This Will Be Our Year' (Zombies cover)

What better way to start 2011 than with a new Rose Melberg song? Don't answer that. Here's our heroine (and her mom on backing vox!) covering the Zombies classic. (Update: Melberg will be releasing a new album [!] with her new band, Brave Irene [!!], on Slumberland on Feb. 15)

Rose Melberg - "This Will Be Our Year": mp3

Previously:

* Photos: Slumberland 20th Anniversary show

* The Canon, Examined: Go Sailor

(Photo by David Greenwald)