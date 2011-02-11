New Music: The Middle East - 'Jesus Came To My Birthday Party'



Photo by David Greenwald

It's been a while since we've heard from the Middle East, one of SXSW 2010's stand-out acts. "Jesus Came to My Birthday Party," available on (barf) MySpace, captures the group in gritty, ramshackle mode -- heavier stuff than the elaborate, lovely folk of songs such as "Blood." A direction for their long-awaited next record? I hope they stick with the pretty stuff, but this is a tasty enough appetizer.

The Middle East - "Jesus Came To My Birthday Party": stream

Previously: Live: The Middle East at SXSW 2010