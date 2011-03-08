Photos: LA Font @ The Village, 2.19.11

[imagebrowser id=12]

All photos by David Greenwald

I had the pleasure of joining garage-rockers LA Font in the Village studios a few weeks back, where the quartet recorded their upcoming "Sharks" b/w "Lipsmack" 7". The single, the band's first on wax, is due in May from Sister City Records. I wish I could share the tracks with you -- particularly "Lipsmack" -- but since they're still being mixed, you'll have to come catch the band at Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's free, awesome Waynestock day party at the Liberty on Thursday, March 17. Free shirts from Etnies, free (and gluten-free!) snack bars from thinkThin and good vibes from Origami Vinyl, who are all sponsoring the event. Details and a free mixtape here and on Facebook.

LA Font - "Fine Lines": mp3 | All posts