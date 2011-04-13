Best of 2011: February / March Essentials
In which your intrepid blogger once again attempts to present you with a handful of records worth buying as the year rolls on (and, starting with this one, older jams I've had on heavy rotation).
February/March:
Shugo Tokumaru – Port Entropy (Polyvinyl) | REVIEW
>> “Lahaha”: mp3
Radiohead – The King of Limbs (self-released) |REVIEW
Puro Instinct - Headbangers In Ecstasy (Mexican Summer)
>> "Stilyagi": mp3
Brave Irene (ft. Rose Melberg) – Brave Irene (Slumberland)
>> "No Fun": mp3
Toro Y Moi – Underneath The Pine (Carpark) | REVIEW
>> “Still Sound”: mp3
Also recommended: The Mountain Goats – All Eternals Deck (Merge), KORT (Lambchop) – Invariable Heartache (City Slang), Cut/Copy – Zonoscope (Modular), R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now (Warner Bros.), Kurt Vile – Smoke Ring For My Halo (Matador)
On heavy rotation the last two months:
Harvey Williams - California (1999) and Rebellion (1994) | REVIEW
Todd Rundgren - Runt: The Ballad of Todd Rundgren (1971)
Always - Thames Valley Leather Club and Other Stories (1988)
Curren$y - Pilot Talk (2010)
Heavenly - Heavenly Vs. Satan (1991)
Previously: January
(Puro Instinct photo by David Greenwald)