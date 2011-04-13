Best of 2011: February / March Essentials

In which your intrepid blogger once again attempts to present you with a handful of records worth buying as the year rolls on (and, starting with this one, older jams I've had on heavy rotation).

February/March:

Shugo Tokumaru – Port Entropy (Polyvinyl) | REVIEW

>> “Lahaha”: mp3

Radiohead – The King of Limbs (self-released) |REVIEW

Puro Instinct - Headbangers In Ecstasy (Mexican Summer)

>> "Stilyagi": mp3

Brave Irene (ft. Rose Melberg) – Brave Irene (Slumberland)

>> "No Fun": mp3

Toro Y Moi – Underneath The Pine (Carpark) | REVIEW

>> “Still Sound”: mp3

Also recommended: The Mountain Goats – All Eternals Deck (Merge), KORT (Lambchop) – Invariable Heartache (City Slang), Cut/Copy – Zonoscope (Modular), R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now (Warner Bros.), Kurt Vile – Smoke Ring For My Halo (Matador)

On heavy rotation the last two months:

Harvey Williams - California (1999) and Rebellion (1994) | REVIEW

Todd Rundgren - Runt: The Ballad of Todd Rundgren (1971)

Always - Thames Valley Leather Club and Other Stories (1988)

Curren$y - Pilot Talk (2010)

Heavenly - Heavenly Vs. Satan (1991)

Previously: January

(Puro Instinct photo by David Greenwald)