Jens Lekman's new album: mixed, maybe?



Jens Lekman / photo by David Greenwald



Some Smalltalk from the elusive Mr. Lekman from May 16:

It was good to release some energy after sitting with my mixes for several weeks, I feel focused now, monday morning and back to work.

And from March 16:

I think there's roughly 30 songs circulating in my head at the moment, thirty songs to be juggled and constantly kept in the air.

It bears remembering that the singer's last full-length, 2007's Night Falls Over Kortedala, was a summer release. Having survived the Rapture, we can dream...

Previously: Videos: Jens Lekman at Mondrian SkyBar | Jens archives