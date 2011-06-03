New Music: Paramore - 'Monster'

Paramore's contribution to the Transformers: Dark of the Moon soundtrack debuted on YouTube today, its first release since brothers Josh and Zac Farro left the band. The result is a track that's a touch less virtuosic and memorable than, say, Twilight Saga jam "Decode," but, as always, Hayley Williams turns in a towering vocal performance over the band's churning guitars. Time will tell how much the brothers' absence effects the next record, but "Monster" isn't a bad start to Paramore's next chapter.

Previously: First Look: Paramore - Brand New Eyes