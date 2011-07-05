Premiere: LA Font - 'Lipsmack'



LA Font / photo by David Greenwald

If you've caught LA Font live in recent months, you've probably heard them tear into "Lipsmack." It's the band's best-yet marriage of artisanal melody and teenage blood, all frantic guitars and outsider angst. It's due on the b-side of the L.A. act's upcoming "Sharks" 7", which you can pick up at the group's Rawkblog-sponsored album release party at the Silverlake Lounge on Monday, July 11. Synergy! Enjoy the jam.

LA Font - "Lipsmack" (Rawkblog premiere): mp3

(Buy LA Font music at Bandcamp)