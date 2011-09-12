New Music: Blouse - 'Videotapes'

Here's a hard fact: there is no more impressive label in 2011 than Captured Tracks. At least not if vintage synths, hyper-sincere melodies and general '80s underground romance is your thing. It could not possibly be more my thing these days, making Blouse's debut single the latest track to go straight to my pleasure centers. The band's from Portland by way of Creation Records, all blurred synths and double-vision vocals steady enough to set up shop in your head for the next week. If you've heard MINKS, Craft Spells, etc., you already know exactly how this will sound -- and exactly how much you'll love it.

Blouse, "Videotapes" by The FADER

(via The Fader; the band's s/t debut is due Nov. 1)