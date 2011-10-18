New Music: ARMS - 'Glass Harmonica'



Todd Goldstein, back in his Harlem Shakes days / photo by David Greenwald

I think I've gushed enough about ARMS in the last couple years, so as Summer Skills' long-awaited November debut edges closer, here's the band's latest, "Glass Harmonica." Can it save 2k11? It can try. Catch the band at CMJ starting Oct. 19.

ARMS - "Glass Harmonica": mp3

Previously: ARMS - "Fleeced" + Sun Kil Moon cover | More ARMS

Catch a live take on the song after the jump.

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