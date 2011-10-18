New Music: The Miracals - 'Give Me a Chance'
Photo by David Greenwald
The Miracals, if you haven't heard yet, are the Smiles, one of L.A.'s best-kept indie-pop secrets. After a quickie name-change (lawsuits, amirite), they're back with a sophomore EP led by and titled after "Give Me a Chance," an absolute jam that recalls both their formative influences (Vampire Weekend) and distinguished classics (um, the Beatles). Listen close for a Sam Cooke reference.
(Hear more Miracals on Bandcamp; the EP's due Nov. 7)
Previously: The 8 Best Unsigned Bands in Los Angeles 2011
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