Rawkblog Presents, Episode 3: 'Shut Up and Play the Hits'

Musician and L.A. scene secret weapon Greg Katz joins Rawkblog Presents to discuss the new LCD Soundsystem concert documentary, Shut Up and Play the Hits. We dig into the late band's indie relevance, the power of live music and James Murphy's adorable dog. Watch above or download below. (The audio version has some minor edits where we had technical issues. It is otherwise untouched.)

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Download: Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)