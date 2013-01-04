2013: Album Release Calendar, First Quarter Preview
The 2013 Album Release Calendar page is live. Bookmark it: I'll be updating it on a semi-weekly basis. Lots of exciting stuff coming this year, though most of it (I see you, My Bloody Valentine) is missing release dates at the moment. Here are a few of my particularly anticipated announced albums from the first few months of 2013. P.S., you can play these tracks in a single playlist with the ex.fm player in the bottom right corner of the page.
January 15
A$AP Rocky – Long.Live.A$AP (RCA)
Yo La Tengo – Fade (Matador)
Holopaw – Academy Songs, Volume 1 (Misra)
January 22
Toro Y Moi – Anything In Return (Carpark)
January 28
The History of Apple Pie - Out of View (Marshall Teller)
January 29
Local Natives – Hummingbird (Frenchkiss)
February 12
Azealia Banks – Broke With Expensive Taste (Universal)
February 15
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – We The Common (Ribbon Music)
February 18
Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke) – Amok (XL)
February 19
Beach Fossils – Clash the Truth (Captured Tracks)
February 26
Mount Moriah – Miracle Temple (Merge)
Sally Shapiro – Somewhere Else (Paper Bag)
March 19
Phosphorescent - Muchacho (Dead Oceans)
April 9
Paramore – Paramore (Fueled by Ramen)
Let me help you keep up: join Rawkblog’s Playlist Club and I’ll share my favorite album of the week, reviews, mixtapes and more direct to your inbox every Tuesday.
Toro Y Moi photo by David Greenwald