Archives: November, 2008
Download Elliott Smith For Free
VIdeo: Miss Piggy Sings Peaches' "Fuck The Pain Away"
Blog Friday
"LOST" Season 5 Trailer
Video: Hold Steady - "Killer Parties," 11.25.08
Video: Pas/Cal - "Summer Is Almost Here"
First Look: Dent May - "The Good Feeling Music Of Dent May & His Magnficent Ukelele"
If Barack Obama Can Win The Presidency Of The USA,
Live: Jon Brion @ Largo at the Coronet, 11.22.08
Hear Kanye West's "808s & Heartbreak"
Listwatch 2008: Paste's Top 50
First Look: Leona Naess - "Thirteens"
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