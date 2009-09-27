The Week In Rawk, 9.27.09: Doin' My Own Little Thing
New Music: Memory Tapes, a band you won't forget.
Videos: A Feist/New Buffalo-style take on Beyonce's "Single Ladies" from Pomplamoose. Wonder how Kanye feels about this. Also, the bleak-but-funny James Mercer-starring trailer for
Garden State 2: Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others Some Days Are Better Than Others.
Tour Dates: The One AM Radio heads east.
Ryan Adams: Had an art show.
Camera Obscurist: The first fall sunset (at left; photo by David Greenwald)