The Week In Rawk, 9.27.09: Doin' My Own Little Thing

New Music: Memory Tapes, a band you won't forget.

Videos: A Feist/New Buffalo-style take on Beyonce's "Single Ladies" from Pomplamoose. Wonder how Kanye feels about this. Also, the bleak-but-funny James Mercer-starring trailer for Garden State 2: Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others Some Days Are Better Than Others.

Tour Dates: The One AM Radio heads east.

Ryan Adams: Had an art show.

Camera Obscurist: The first fall sunset (at left; photo by David Greenwald)