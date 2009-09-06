The Week In Rawk: Division Day, Clientele, Elliott Smith
Editor's note: We were planning on kicking off our top 100 albums of the decade tomorrow, but blanked on the holiday -- instead we'll launch it with five days of glory starting next Monday, September 14.
Concert Photos: Division Day's (at left; photo by David Greenwald) triumphant return.
New Music: A "Happy Birthday" video/vimeo from Ryan Adams, the Clientele's hearty "Harvest Time."
Old Music: Ned Collette's sad-eyed "Laughter Across The Street."
Bootlegs: Elliott Smith's finest hour.
Camera Obscurist: Puppy love.
News: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin's third album is on the way.