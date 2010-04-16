Coachella 2010: The Rawkblog Guide



Thom Yorke / photo by David Greenwald



If you're clutching your three-day, $300 ticket with anxiety right now, wondering how you're going to spend a weekend in the desert (outside of jeans company-sponsored hotel parties, of course), fret no longer. After the jump, the Rawkblog hour-by-hour guide to the 2010 Coachella Music Festival.

FRIDAY

DRIVE TO INDIO, STOP AT THAT AWESOME DINOSAUR STATUE FROM Pee Wee's Big Adventure

2:10 @ Outdoor Theatre: Deer Tick

2:35 @ Coachella Stage: Wale

3:30 @ Gobi: Sleighbells OR 3:20 @ Outdoor Theatre: Avett Brothers

4:20 @ Mojave: Yeasayer

5:45 @ Outdoor Theatre: She & Him

DINNER

8:05 @ Mojave: Grizzly Bear

8:35 @ Outdoor Theatre: Echo and the Bunnymen

9:05 @ Coachella Stage: LCD Soundsystem

9:55 @ Outdoor Theatre: Vampire Weekend

10:50 @ Coachella Stage: Jay-Z

SATURDAY:

12:25 @ Outdoor Theatre: Rx Bandits

"RECREATION" TIME

2:45 @ Outdoor Theatre: Frightened Rabbit

3:10 @ Mojave: Camera Obscura

3:25 @ Gobi: Girls

4:25 @ Mojave: Beach House

5:25 @ Coachella Stage: Tokyo Police Club

6:25 @ Outdoor Theatre: the xx OR DINNER

6:55 @ Mojave: Dirty Projectors (ALSO: Corinne Bailey Rae @ Gobi)

8:50 @ Outdoor Theatre: MGMT

9:00 @ Outdoor Theatre: Watch MGMT play "Electric Feel," make obligatory Whitney Port/"Song of the Decade" joke; decide said joke is funny enough to Tweet and Facebook about

9:35 @ Coachella Stage: Muse OR GO HOME

10:45 @ Gobi: Flying Lotus

SUNDAY

12:15 @ Outdoor Theatre: The Middle East

12:55 @ Mojave: The Soft Pack

2:10 @ Gobi: Local Natives

2:25 @ Outdoor Theater: Owen Pallett

3:35 @ Outdoor Theater: Deer Hunter

3:50 @ Coachella Stage: De La Soul

CONUNDRUMS:

4:45 @ Outdoor Theatre: Sunny Day Real Estate

5:55 @ Outdoor Theater: Jonsi (ALSO: Julian Casablancas @ Mojave, 5:35)

7:10 @ Outdoor Theater: Phoenix

9:00 @ Outdoor Theater: Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke)

OR

5:00 @ Coachella Stage: Yo La Tengo

6:30 @ Coachella Stage: Spoon

7:45 @ Coachella Stage: Pavement

8:00 @ Coachella Stage: Watch Pavement, Tweet, "I'm watching Pavement!," put phone down and stop being an asshole

DINNER

OPTIMAL COMBINATION:

5:00 @ Coachella Stage: Yo La Tengo

6:30 @ Coachella Stage: Spoon --> run to

7:10 @ Outdoor Theater: Phoenix --> run back to

7:45 @ Coachella Stage: Pavement

DINNER

9:00 @ Outdoor Theater: Atoms For Peace/Thom Yorke (btw, don't miss: 10/4/09 Bootleg)

10:30 @ Coachella Stage: Gorillaz

10:35 DRIVE HOME EXHAUSTED

As usual, pals, I'll be Tweeting.

Grizzly Bear - "Two Weeks": mp3

Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke) - "The Eraser" (live): mp3

Dirty Projectors - "Stillness Is The Move": mp3

Beach House - "Norway": mp3

Pavement - "Cut Your Hair": mp3

More: Coachella 2010: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | All Coachella Coverage