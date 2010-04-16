Coachella 2010: The Rawkblog Guide
Thom Yorke / photo by David Greenwald
If you're clutching your three-day, $300 ticket with anxiety right now, wondering how you're going to spend a weekend in the desert (outside of jeans company-sponsored hotel parties, of course), fret no longer. After the jump, the Rawkblog hour-by-hour guide to the 2010 Coachella Music Festival.
FRIDAY
DRIVE TO INDIO, STOP AT THAT AWESOME DINOSAUR STATUE FROM Pee Wee's Big Adventure
2:10 @ Outdoor Theatre: Deer Tick
2:35 @ Coachella Stage: Wale
3:30 @ Gobi: Sleighbells OR 3:20 @ Outdoor Theatre: Avett Brothers
4:20 @ Mojave: Yeasayer
5:45 @ Outdoor Theatre: She & Him
DINNER
8:05 @ Mojave: Grizzly Bear
8:35 @ Outdoor Theatre: Echo and the Bunnymen
9:05 @ Coachella Stage: LCD Soundsystem
9:55 @ Outdoor Theatre: Vampire Weekend
10:50 @ Coachella Stage: Jay-Z
SATURDAY:
12:25 @ Outdoor Theatre: Rx Bandits
"RECREATION" TIME
2:45 @ Outdoor Theatre: Frightened Rabbit
3:10 @ Mojave: Camera Obscura
3:25 @ Gobi: Girls
4:25 @ Mojave: Beach House
5:25 @ Coachella Stage: Tokyo Police Club
6:25 @ Outdoor Theatre: the xx OR DINNER
6:55 @ Mojave: Dirty Projectors (ALSO: Corinne Bailey Rae @ Gobi)
8:50 @ Outdoor Theatre: MGMT
9:00 @ Outdoor Theatre: Watch MGMT play "Electric Feel," make obligatory Whitney Port/"Song of the Decade" joke; decide said joke is funny enough to Tweet and Facebook about
9:35 @ Coachella Stage: Muse OR GO HOME
10:45 @ Gobi: Flying Lotus
SUNDAY
12:15 @ Outdoor Theatre: The Middle East
12:55 @ Mojave: The Soft Pack
2:10 @ Gobi: Local Natives
2:25 @ Outdoor Theater: Owen Pallett
3:35 @ Outdoor Theater: Deer Hunter
3:50 @ Coachella Stage: De La Soul
CONUNDRUMS:
4:45 @ Outdoor Theatre: Sunny Day Real Estate
5:55 @ Outdoor Theater: Jonsi (ALSO: Julian Casablancas @ Mojave, 5:35)
7:10 @ Outdoor Theater: Phoenix
9:00 @ Outdoor Theater: Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke)
OR
5:00 @ Coachella Stage: Yo La Tengo
6:30 @ Coachella Stage: Spoon
7:45 @ Coachella Stage: Pavement
8:00 @ Coachella Stage: Watch Pavement, Tweet, "I'm watching Pavement!," put phone down and stop being an asshole
DINNER
OPTIMAL COMBINATION:
5:00 @ Coachella Stage: Yo La Tengo
6:30 @ Coachella Stage: Spoon --> run to
7:10 @ Outdoor Theater: Phoenix --> run back to
7:45 @ Coachella Stage: Pavement
DINNER
9:00 @ Outdoor Theater: Atoms For Peace/Thom Yorke (btw, don't miss: 10/4/09 Bootleg)
10:30 @ Coachella Stage: Gorillaz
10:35 DRIVE HOME EXHAUSTED
As usual, pals, I'll be Tweeting.
Grizzly Bear - "Two Weeks": mp3
Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke) - "The Eraser" (live): mp3
Dirty Projectors - "Stillness Is The Move": mp3
Beach House - "Norway": mp3
Pavement - "Cut Your Hair": mp3
More: Coachella 2010: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | All Coachella Coverage