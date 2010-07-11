LA Font Release New Shirt

We're still waiting on the band's debut album (it's in the mixing/mastering stages), but Rawkblog pals LA Font have issued a pretty rad t-shirt in the meantime. E-mail thelafontz@gmail.com to order one for a cool $15. Full disclosure: dudes are sending me one for free and like Tom Selleck (pictured at left), I will wear it with biased elephant pride.

LA Font - "Bright Red Flame" (demo): mp3

Previously:

LA Font at RAWKSHOTS, 6.04.10

LA Font at Synchronicity Space

LA Font at Silverlake Lounge