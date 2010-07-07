New Music: Jens Lekman - "A Summer In 3/4 Time" Mix



Photo by David Greenwald

Another summer, another season without a new Jens Lekman album -- but, thank God, Rawkblog's favorite foreign romantic has a new mix for us. "A Summer In 3/4 Time" starts with his waltz-time remix of Au Revoir Simone's originally 4/4 "Shadows" (which I posted yesterday; synergy!) and launches into a half-hour of one, two, three bliss. A fine sequel to last summer's "The Summer Never Ends," which featured a snippet of soon-to-be classic "New Directions." May Jens Lekman never end.

Jens Lekman - A Summer In 3/4 Time Mix by rawkblog

(Full tracklist [and via, of course] on JensLekman.com)