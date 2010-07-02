Reminder: Rawkblog Presents: Summer Darling @ Spaceland, 7.5.10

Summer Darling celebrates its self-title debut's album release party at Spaceland this Monday. It will be a time. Save some fireworks from Sunday and get excited to hear one of the year's best albums. The band plays free on Mondays all month, in case you're making this one an extra-long weekend.

Summer Darling - "This Would Be The Time": mp3

Summer Darling - "My Reminder": mp3

Previously:

Premiere: Summer Darling - "Hungry Bees"

Rawkblog Presents: Summer Darling Album Release Party