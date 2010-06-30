Best of 2010: Albums Of The Half-Year



Spoon / photo by David Greenwald

2010's halfway done, which means it's time to take stock of this year's best albums. Find 20 of them after the jump.

1. The Radio Dept. – Clinging To A Scheme | Review

>> "Never Follow Suit": mp3

2. Tokyo Police Club - Champ

Tokyo Police Club - Boots Of Danger (Wait Up) by rawkblog

3. Beach House – Teen Dream | Review

>> "Norway": mp3

4. Avi Buffalo – s/t

>> "What's In It For": mp3

5. Spoon – Transference | Review

Spoon - Written In Reverse by rawkblog

6. Wild Nothing - Gemini | Review

>> "Chinatown": mp3

7. Miles Kurosky – The Desert of Shallow Effects | Review | Interview

8. The New Pornographers – Together | Review

>> "Your Hands (Together)": mp3

9. Sally Seltmann – Heart That’s Pounding | Photos

>> "Harmony to My Heartbeat": mp3

10. The National – High Violet | Review

>> "Afraid of Everyone": mp3

11. Joanna Newsom – Have One On Me | All Posts

12. Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Before Today | Review

>> "Round and Round": mp3

13. Sleigh Bells - Treats | Review

>> "Rill Rill": mp3

14. Summer Darling – s/t | All Posts

>> "Hungry Bees": mp3

15. Arms – EP | Review

>> "Heat & Hot Water": mp3

16. Toro Y Moi – Causers Of This | Interview

>> "Blessa": mp3

17. Jim O’Rourke – All Kinds of People Love Burt Bacharach | Review

18. Lucky Soul – A Coming Of Age

19. Laura Veirs – July Flame | Review

20. The Morning Benders – Big Echo | Photos

Related: Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit Present: 2010 Half-Year Mixtape | Lists Archive