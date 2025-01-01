Archives: August, 2010
My New Job
Critical Backlash: Arcade Fire vs. Wavves vs. The Charts
New Music: Cymbals Eat Guitars – “Ballad of Big Nothing” (Elliott Smith cover)
The Canon, Examined: Anthony Rochester – “Music For In The Spaceship”
Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Talks Writing With Ryan Adams
Video: Cee-Lo, Eva Mendes & Jon Brion - "Pimps Don't Cry"
Video: Thom Yorke - "Give Up The Ghost" (Big Chill Festival)
New Music: Gabe Hascall - "Just Dust" (Demo)
First Look: Sea of Bees - "Songs for the Ravens"
Video: Very Truly Yours - "Across The Sea" (Live on Chic-A-Go-Go)
First Look: Gamble House - "Gamble House"
Live: Pepper Rabbit @ Spaceland, 7.30.10
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