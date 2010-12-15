Best of 2010: Songs of the Year

Best of 2010: EPs/Singles | Songs | Albums | Rawky Awards

In the five years or so I've been doing this, I can't remember a better year for songs. I actually spent most of Saturday ordering a top 100, went a little crazy and decided nobody needed me to rank seven hours of tracks. So here's a top 50. Every single one of these tracks is incredible, and yes, even Ke$ha. For the record, I allowed two songs per band in a few special cases because not including both Sally Seltmann jams would be a lie (though I did cut two Best Coast songs). Also, No. 51 is Lady Gaga ("Telephone") and if Nicki Minaj had done all the verses on "Monster," it'd be No. 1 (but you already knew that). Have at it:

1. Warpaint - "Undertow" | mp3

2. Sleigh Bells - "Rill Rill" | mp3

3. Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons" | mp3

4. The Radio Dept. - "Heaven's On Fire" | mp3 |

5. Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Round and Round" | mp3

6. Sky Larkin - "Still Windmills" | mp3

7. Sally Seltmann - "Harmony to My Heartbeat" | mp3

8. Young Hunting - "Into Yr Mind" | mp3

9. Twin Sister - "Lady Daydream" | mp3

10. Kanye West - "Power"

11. Best Coast - "When the Sun Don't Shine" | mp3

12. Memoryhouse - "Lately (Deuxieme)" | mp3

13. Jens Lekman - "The End of the World is Bigger than Love" | mp3

14. Joanna Newsom - "Good Intentions Paving Company"



15. Magic Kids - "Summer" | mp3

16. Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Everlyn"

17. Allo Darlin' - "Dreaming" | mp3

18. The-Dream - "Love King"

19. Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Bright Lit Blue Skies"



20. Sally Seltmann - "Dream About Changing"



21. Janelle Monae - "Tightrope" (ft. Big Boi) | VIDEO

22. The National - "Conversation 16"

23. Ke$ha - "TiK ToK"

24. Avi Buffalo - "What's In It For?" | mp3

25. Deerhunter - "Helicopter"

26. Real Estate - "Out of Tune"



27. Kanye West - "Monster"

28. Baths - "Seaside Town" | mp3

29. Summer Fiction - "By The Sea"



30. The School - "Is He Really Coming Home?" | mp3

31. Judson Claiborne - "Twilight Spirit"| mp3

32. The Clientele - "Jerry" | mp3

33. Rose Elinor Dougall - "Fallen Over" | mp3

34. Charlie Wadhams - "People Want to Get Lost" | mp3

35. Tokyo Police Club - "Boots of Danger (Wait Up)"



36. The Soft Pack - "C'mon" | mp3

37. Mighty Clouds - "Spell It Out" | mp3

38. The New Pornographers - "Sweet Talk, Sweet Talk"

39. Arcade Fire - "The Suburbs"



40. The Idaho Falls - "The Spark" | mp3

41. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. - "Vocal Chords"



42. Carl Hauck - "Coming Away" | mp3

43. ARMS - "Floaters" | mp3

44. Beach House - "Norway" | mp3

45. A Classic Education - "Gone To Sea" | mp3

46. Taylor Swift - "Speak Now"

47. Rufus Wainwright - "Who Are You New York?"

48. Lucky Soul - "Upon Hilly Fields" | mp3

49. Big Boi - "Shine Blockas" (ft. Gucci Mane)

50. Belle & Sebastian - "I Want The World To Stop" | mp3

Best of 2010: EPs/Singles | Songs | Albums | Rawky Awards

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