Best of 2010: Songs of the Year
Best of 2010: EPs/Singles | Songs | Albums | Rawky Awards
In the five years or so I've been doing this, I can't remember a better year for songs. I actually spent most of Saturday ordering a top 100, went a little crazy and decided nobody needed me to rank seven hours of tracks. So here's a top 50. Every single one of these tracks is incredible, and yes, even Ke$ha. For the record, I allowed two songs per band in a few special cases because not including both Sally Seltmann jams would be a lie (though I did cut two Best Coast songs). Also, No. 51 is Lady Gaga ("Telephone") and if Nicki Minaj had done all the verses on "Monster," it'd be No. 1 (but you already knew that). Have at it:
1. Warpaint - "Undertow" | mp3
2. Sleigh Bells - "Rill Rill" | mp3
3. Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons" | mp3
4. The Radio Dept. - "Heaven's On Fire" | mp3 |
5. Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Round and Round" | mp3
6. Sky Larkin - "Still Windmills" | mp3
7. Sally Seltmann - "Harmony to My Heartbeat" | mp3
8. Young Hunting - "Into Yr Mind" | mp3
9. Twin Sister - "Lady Daydream" | mp3
10. Kanye West - "Power"
11. Best Coast - "When the Sun Don't Shine" | mp3
12. Memoryhouse - "Lately (Deuxieme)" | mp3
13. Jens Lekman - "The End of the World is Bigger than Love" | mp3
14. Joanna Newsom - "Good Intentions Paving Company"
15. Magic Kids - "Summer" | mp3
16. Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Everlyn"
17. Allo Darlin' - "Dreaming" | mp3
18. The-Dream - "Love King"
19. Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Bright Lit Blue Skies"
20. Sally Seltmann - "Dream About Changing"
21. Janelle Monae - "Tightrope" (ft. Big Boi) | VIDEO
22. The National - "Conversation 16"
23. Ke$ha - "TiK ToK"
24. Avi Buffalo - "What's In It For?" | mp3
25. Deerhunter - "Helicopter"
26. Real Estate - "Out of Tune"
27. Kanye West - "Monster"
28. Baths - "Seaside Town" | mp3
29. Summer Fiction - "By The Sea"
30. The School - "Is He Really Coming Home?" | mp3
31. Judson Claiborne - "Twilight Spirit"| mp3
32. The Clientele - "Jerry" | mp3
33. Rose Elinor Dougall - "Fallen Over" | mp3
34. Charlie Wadhams - "People Want to Get Lost" | mp3
35. Tokyo Police Club - "Boots of Danger (Wait Up)"
36. The Soft Pack - "C'mon" | mp3
37. Mighty Clouds - "Spell It Out" | mp3
38. The New Pornographers - "Sweet Talk, Sweet Talk"
39. Arcade Fire - "The Suburbs"
40. The Idaho Falls - "The Spark" | mp3
41. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. - "Vocal Chords"
42. Carl Hauck - "Coming Away" | mp3
43. ARMS - "Floaters" | mp3
44. Beach House - "Norway" | mp3
45. A Classic Education - "Gone To Sea" | mp3
46. Taylor Swift - "Speak Now"
47. Rufus Wainwright - "Who Are You New York?"
48. Lucky Soul - "Upon Hilly Fields" | mp3
49. Big Boi - "Shine Blockas" (ft. Gucci Mane)
50. Belle & Sebastian - "I Want The World To Stop" | mp3
Best of 2010: EPs/Singles | Songs | Albums | Rawky Awards
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