Video: LA Font - 'Fine Lines'

I'd be posting this for the obvious JAM content either way, but Waynestock rockers LA Font went ahead and made the weirdest, funniest video I've seen all year: there's a rocket-powered dog, aerial photography, air guitars, ghosts, Sasquatch, knife-throwing, watermelons -- the list goes on. Thoroughly satisfying stuff from the band's debut album, which gets a follow-up 7" in May. Bonus! Watch a killer live take on the single b-side, "Lipsmack," after the jump.

LA Font - "Fine Lines": mp3