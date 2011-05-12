New Music: The Middle East - 'Hunger Song'



photo by David Greenwald

After a puzzling delay, the Middle East's proper debut album, I Want That You Are Always Happy, is due stateside on July 12 on Missing Piece Records. While it includes baffling rocker "Jesus Came to My Birthday Party," more of it sounds like "Hunger Song" -- a gorgeously layered slice of country-folk driven by keening harmonies and an international perspective. The Australian act remains one of the best bands I saw at SXSW 2010 -- their next trip to the U.S. can't come soon enough. (Via Brooklyn Vegan)

The Middle East - "Hunger Song": mp3