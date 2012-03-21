Photos: SXSW 2012 - Saturday

[nggallery id=28 template=carousel images=15]

I spoke at the Unspoken Code of the Blogosphere panel on Saturday afternoon and succumbed to exhaustion/napping after, so I didn't see anything until Saturday night. Still, Savoir Adore, Emma Louise, the Soft Moon (not pictured), Widowspeak and a supremely heavy Daedelus set made for a worthwhile final day of festival-going. Look for a full recap soon.

RAWKBLOG @ SXSW 2012:

* Review: 25 Festival Favorites

* Wednesday Photos (The-Dream, Cloud Nothings, Lionel Richie)

* Thursday + Friday Photos (Class Actress, Alpine, Twerps)

* Saturday Photos (Savoir Adore, Emma Louise)

* Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit’s Waynestock II party

All photos by David Greenwald