Photos: SXSW 2012 -- Wednesday

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Photos by David Greenwald

Editor's note: I'm doing SXSW coverage a little differently this year -- galleries of my best shots for each day of the festival starting today, one big write-up later this week on mostly the good stuff and then a handful of individual band galleries in the next few weeks. Enjoy the photos, I'm proud of them.

Editor's note II: The Devolver and Delayed Resistance shots happened because I was walking by and then couldn't turn away. And full disclosure, I was at the Billboard showcase to cover it for Billboard.

RAWKBLOG @ SXSW 2012:

* Review: 25 Festival Favorites

* Wednesday Photos (The-Dream, Cloud Nothings, Lionel Richie)

* Thursday + Friday Photos (Class Actress, Alpine, Twerps)

* Saturday Photos (Savoir Adore, Emma Louise)

* Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit’s Waynestock II party