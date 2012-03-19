Photos: SXSW 2012 -- Wednesday
Photos by David Greenwald
Editor's note: I'm doing SXSW coverage a little differently this year -- galleries of my best shots for each day of the festival starting today, one big write-up later this week on mostly the good stuff and then a handful of individual band galleries in the next few weeks. Enjoy the photos, I'm proud of them.
Editor's note II: The Devolver and Delayed Resistance shots happened because I was walking by and then couldn't turn away. And full disclosure, I was at the Billboard showcase to cover it for Billboard.
RAWKBLOG @ SXSW 2012:
* Review: 25 Festival Favorites
* Wednesday Photos (The-Dream, Cloud Nothings, Lionel Richie)
* Thursday + Friday Photos (Class Actress, Alpine, Twerps)
* Saturday Photos (Savoir Adore, Emma Louise)
* Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit’s Waynestock II party