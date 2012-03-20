Photos: SXSW 2012 - Thursday + Friday

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I spent most of Thursday shooting and enjoying Lissy Trullie, Big Deal and more at our day party, so above you'll find shots from Thursday night (Korallreven, Alpine and Twerps) and Friday (Class Actress, Plants and Animals, The Men, Horse Feathers, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Turquoise Jeep). Not pictured: Friday night's raucous, life-affirming Cloud Nothings show, which was both too dark and too rowdy to risk my camera. Look for many more Turquoise Jeep photos soon.

RAWKBLOG @ SXSW 2012:

* Review: 25 Festival Favorites

* Wednesday Photos (The-Dream, Cloud Nothings, Lionel Richie)

* Thursday + Friday Photos (Class Actress, Alpine, Twerps)

* Saturday Photos (Savoir Adore, Emma Louise)

* Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit’s Waynestock II party

All photos by David Greenwald