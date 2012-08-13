Rawkblog Presents, Episode 5: Lit Blogs & 'Against Enthusiasm'

Today on Rawkblog Presents: Jacob Silverman joins the show to discuss his Slate piece "Against Enthusiasm," why literary bloggers are too nice, the power of Twitter and the future of negative reviews. Watch above (don't miss his adorable cat!) or download and subscribe below.

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Download: Episode 5, Lit Blogs & "Against Enthusiasm" (Jacob Silverman)

Previously:

* Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

* Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

* Episode 3, LCD Soundsystem and Shut Up and Play the Hits (Greg Katz)

* Episode 4, Is Food the New Indie Rock? (Erika Bolden, Paul De Revere)