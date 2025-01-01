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New Songs: Jessica Pratt, High Highs, Tall Tales and the Silver Lining
Jessica Pratt has signed to Drag City for 2015's "On Your Own Love Again."
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PLGM Episode 16: Sun Kil Moon / The War On Drugs
Dave and Dom wrap their heads around the strangest music feud of 2014.
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PLGM Episode 15: 'Pretty Little Liars' Halloween Secrets
Dave and Dom look for answers in the Halloween episodes of "Pretty Little Liars."
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Brunch: Not For Jerks
Understanding the aspirational glory of brunch, the after-after-party of a generation.
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PLGM Episode 14: 'Under the Skin' And Story Vs. Emotion
David and Dom discuss sci-fi art film "Under the Skin" on the Pretty Little Grown Men podcast.
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Fiona Apple - “Container”
Hear Fiona Apple's new song for the title sequence of Showtime drama "The Affair."