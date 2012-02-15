Live: Ryan Adams @ Walt Disney Concert Hall, 2.17.12
Live: Lucy Rose @ the El Rey, 2.15.12
New Music: Yo La Tengo - 'I Saw the Light' (Todd Rundgren Cover)
New Music: Usher - 'Climax'
Video: Twerps - 'Through The Day'
2012 Grammys Coverage
Video: Azealia Banks - '212'
In Rotation: Promise and the Monster - 'Red Tide' (2011)
Writing at One Week One Band This Week
A Brief 2012 State of the Rawkblog
Charles Latham - 'I'm Moving Back to My Parents' House'
Video: The Holiday Crowd - 'Pennies Found'
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