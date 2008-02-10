Archives: October, 2008
Video: Centro-matic - "Rat Patrol And DJs"
Lawrence Lessig On Piracy And Creativity
Preview: Ryan Adams - "Cardinology"
Neil Young Archives pushed back till 2009, another sweet live album due in November
I was right about the Pitchfork book
Live: !!! @ Sunset Junction, 8.24.08
New Music: Jon Brion - "All Plays Out (Fire Sale Version)"
Live: Lambchop @ Echoplex, 10.02.08
Mount Eerie opens digital download store
Critical Backlash: Where Have All The Icons Gone?
Coachella 2009 is set for April 17-19
"Ambitious" New Junior Boys Album Due In January
Back
Next
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music