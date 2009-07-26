The Week In Rawk, 7.26.09: The Summer Never Ends

Best of 2009: 20 essential albums from the year thus far.

Live: Photos from the Pitchfork Music Festival via my new gallery software. If you can tell me how to make Simple Viewer prettier, I'd appreciate it.

Jamz: Radiohead's Thom Yorke unveils a new track, Boat Club put on their flippy-floppies, Jens Lekman's (at left) summer mixtape.

Deeper Into Movies: (500) wonderful Days Of Summer. I really liked Harry Potter, too. Disappointed with Bruno.

News: New Rose Melberg and more release dates.