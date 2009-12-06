The Week In Rawk, 12.06.09: I Drink My Wine From A Porcelain Cup



Destroyer photo by David Greenwald

Rawky Awards: The 2009 Rawky Awards are here! Go vote.

Jams: A great new live Destroyer track; New Buffalo is back as Sally Seltmann; Deerhunter and Atlas Sound's latest albums reviewed (spoiler: they're so good).

News: Jon Brion's up for a Grammy; eMusic surprises with one of the best end-of-decade lists; my day job red carpet video interviews with Wes Anderson and Jason Schwartzman a few weeks back are live.

Deeper Into Movies: On Scarface and There Will Be Blood.

Camera Obscurist: A carpenter bee in flight.