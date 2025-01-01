Archives: 2010
New Music: Dirty Projectors - "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine"
Video: Anthony Rochester - "Lipscombe Larder"
Video: Sinatra and Jobim, 1967
New Music: Baths - "Nordic Laurel"
My New Job
Critical Backlash: Arcade Fire vs. Wavves vs. The Charts
New Music: Cymbals Eat Guitars – “Ballad of Big Nothing” (Elliott Smith cover)
The Canon, Examined: Anthony Rochester – “Music For In The Spaceship”
Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Talks Writing With Ryan Adams
Video: Cee-Lo, Eva Mendes & Jon Brion - "Pimps Don't Cry"
Video: Thom Yorke - "Give Up The Ghost" (Big Chill Festival)
New Music: Gabe Hascall - "Just Dust" (Demo)
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