Best of 2011: September Essentials

There were a lot of jams this month! Here are the ones you should pay for with money and what I wrote about them.

Twin Sister - In Heaven | REVIEW

Laura Marling - A Creature I Don't Know | CONCERT REVIEW)

St. Vincent - Strange Mercy (REVIEW | I still have mixed feelings here, but the first half is the best side of the year)

Wilco - The Whole Love (Drowned in Sound feature)

Jens Lekman - An Argument With Myself EP (ALL POSTS)

Also notable: Ariel Pink's new single, Sleeping Bags' debut LP, Geoffrey O’Connor's solo debut. Didn't get to the Stepkids, Apparat, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or the Rapture (that came out, right?). Let's not talk about Girls.

Previous monthly essential lists: January + February/March + Halfway: Songs + Halfway: Albums + August

Hear songs from these albums and more on my Ongoing 2k11 Jams Spotify playlist. What did you listen to this month?