2012 Favorites: Albums of the Year
2012 Favorites: Songs of the Year | Albums of the Year
I wrote a few paragraphs about my year-end feelings but decided not to bore you. These are favorites, not best. All recommended, particularly the top 15, which soundtracked the vast majority of my year. I would consider both Jens Lekman and Fiona Apple five-star classics -- usually one album per year meets that standard for me, so cheers, 2012. Another more generous thought: this is a great time to look at your own top 10 or so and make sure you gave those bands money this year. They really need it.
Pre-2012 Discoveries and Heavy Rotation:
Dear Nora - We'll Have a Time
Pants Yell! - Recent Drama
Devon Williams - Euphoria
Young and Sexy - Stand Up For Your Mother
Fennesz - Venice
Readymade - All The Plans Resting
The Byrds - discography
Sleater-Kinney - discography
Emperor X - discography
Favorite Albums of 2012:
1. Jens Lekman - I Know What Love Isn't
2. Fiona Apple - The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do
3. Hospitality - Hospitality
4. Jessica Pratt – Jessica Pratt
5. Swearin' – Swearin’
6. Big Deal - Lights Out
7. Nite Jewel - One Second of Love
8. Weird Dreams - Choreography
9. Frank Ocean - channel ORANGE
10. Memoryhouse - The Slideshow Effect
11. Ravens & Chimes - Holiday Life
12. Cloud Nothings - Attack on Memory
13. Grizzly Bear - Shields
14. Haim - Forever EP
15. Tennis - Young and Old
16. Violens - True
17. Kendrick Lamar - good kid, m.A.A.d city
18. Beth Orton - Sugaring Season
19. Sweet Hearts – Sweet Hearts EP
20. Mark Eitzel – Don’t Be a Stranger
21. Bowerbirds - The Clearing
22. Beachwood Sparks - The Tarnished Gold
23. Taylor Swift - Red
24. The Mountain Goats - Transcendental Youth
25. Lotus Plaza – Spooky Action at a Distance
26. Nada Surf - The Stars Are Indifferent to Astronomy
27. Will Stratton – Post-Empire
28. DIIV - Oshin
29. Kitty Pryde - Haha, i'm sorry EP
30. Allo Darlin' - Europe
31. States – Room To Run
32. Rebecca Gates – The Float
33. Melody's Echo Chamber – Melody’s Echo Chamber
34. Carly Rae Jepsen – Kiss
35. Keaton Henson – Dear
36. Standard Fare - Out of Sight, Out of Town
37. John K. Samson – Provincial
38. Horse Feathers - Cynic's New Year
39. Rufus Wainwright - Out of the Game
40. Divine Fits – A Thing Called Divine Fits
41. Ke$ha - Warrior
42. Lord Huron - Lonesome Dreams
43. Action Bronson – Blue Chips mixtape
44. First Aid Kit – The Lion’s Roar
45. The Walkmen – Heaven
46. The Explorers Club – Grand Hotel
47. Of Montreal – Paralytic Stalks
48. Damien Jurado – Maraqopa
49. Projectionists – Projectionists EP
50. Mesita – The Coyote
I shared and wrote about most of these albums in my Playlist Club, my weekly hand-curated music discovery service. Give it a try.