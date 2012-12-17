2012 Favorites: Albums of the Year

2012 Favorites: Songs of the Year | Albums of the Year

I wrote a few paragraphs about my year-end feelings but decided not to bore you. These are favorites, not best. All recommended, particularly the top 15, which soundtracked the vast majority of my year. I would consider both Jens Lekman and Fiona Apple five-star classics -- usually one album per year meets that standard for me, so cheers, 2012. Another more generous thought: this is a great time to look at your own top 10 or so and make sure you gave those bands money this year. They really need it.

Pre-2012 Discoveries and Heavy Rotation:

Dear Nora - We'll Have a Time

Pants Yell! - Recent Drama

Devon Williams - Euphoria

Young and Sexy - Stand Up For Your Mother

Fennesz - Venice

Readymade - All The Plans Resting

The Byrds - discography

Sleater-Kinney - discography

Emperor X - discography

Favorite Albums of 2012:

1. Jens Lekman - I Know What Love Isn't

2. Fiona Apple - The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do

3. Hospitality - Hospitality

4. Jessica Pratt – Jessica Pratt

5. Swearin' – Swearin’

6. Big Deal - Lights Out

7. Nite Jewel - One Second of Love

8. Weird Dreams - Choreography

9. Frank Ocean - channel ORANGE

10. Memoryhouse - The Slideshow Effect

11. Ravens & Chimes - Holiday Life

12. Cloud Nothings - Attack on Memory

13. Grizzly Bear - Shields

14. Haim - Forever EP

15. Tennis - Young and Old

16. Violens - True

17. Kendrick Lamar - good kid, m.A.A.d city

18. Beth Orton - Sugaring Season

19. Sweet Hearts – Sweet Hearts EP

20. Mark Eitzel – Don’t Be a Stranger

21. Bowerbirds - The Clearing

22. Beachwood Sparks - The Tarnished Gold

23. Taylor Swift - Red

24. The Mountain Goats - Transcendental Youth

25. Lotus Plaza – Spooky Action at a Distance

26. Nada Surf - The Stars Are Indifferent to Astronomy

27. Will Stratton – Post-Empire

28. DIIV - Oshin

29. Kitty Pryde - Haha, i'm sorry EP

30. Allo Darlin' - Europe

31. States – Room To Run

32. Rebecca Gates – The Float

33. Melody's Echo Chamber – Melody’s Echo Chamber

34. Carly Rae Jepsen – Kiss

35. Keaton Henson – Dear

36. Standard Fare - Out of Sight, Out of Town

37. John K. Samson – Provincial

38. Horse Feathers - Cynic's New Year

39. Rufus Wainwright - Out of the Game

40. Divine Fits – A Thing Called Divine Fits

41. Ke$ha - Warrior

42. Lord Huron - Lonesome Dreams

43. Action Bronson – Blue Chips mixtape

44. First Aid Kit – The Lion’s Roar

45. The Walkmen – Heaven

46. The Explorers Club – Grand Hotel

47. Of Montreal – Paralytic Stalks

48. Damien Jurado – Maraqopa

49. Projectionists – Projectionists EP

50. Mesita – The Coyote

I shared and wrote about most of these albums in my Playlist Club, my weekly hand-curated music discovery service. Give it a try.