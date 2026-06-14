Rawkblog in 2026 (Welcome)

Hello, old friends and new ones.

Welcome to Rawkblog. In 2005, in my college dorm, inspired by folks like You Ain’t No Picasso and Gorilla Vs. Bear, I opened a Blogspot account and began posting MP3s, rants, and goofy stuff that made me laugh. Along the way, over 1,000 people a day clicked on this website for a hot minute and we got to co-host a couple of SXSW day parties and go viral once or twice.

I hope deeply that this little website helped Sea Snakes, Ravens & Chimes, Hospitality, High Highs, yOya, ARMS, Weird Dreams, Mighty Clouds, and many other musicians I really loved find a few new listeners.

I did not know or care about SEO in those first few years and the early post titles are mostly nonsensical references or jokes to myself, but I did care very much about sharing music and being a writer, and ended up in a 10-year professional journalism career. More about that on davidgreenwald.com.

I work in tech now, as an engineering manager at Discogs, and am lucky to have my job once again line up with one of the things I care most about in the world, helping people listen to bands.

This blog went on a bit of a funny journey with me over the years. My friend Dom Sinacola and I started a recap podcast about the show Pretty Little Liars and I put it here, because why not? There are also some web developer posts from my early days in tech. It’s a bit of a muddle, so you may have to dig to get back to the music stuff.

20+ years later, as you might imagine, I am still proud of some of the writing on this website. Just a sample:

Rawkblog is now built with the static site platform Astro, which means I don’t have to log in to anything to update it and no one can hack it, and I can have AI robots fix all of the broken links and photo galleries (which I still have to do). If you see anything broken or weird, let me know.

Perhaps some of you are seeing this post in your RSS feeds. Thank you. I’m still here. I hope you’re doing well.