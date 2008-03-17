Archives: 2008
Death Cab For Cutie now sound exactly like Coldplay
The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 3.17.08
Celebrate Rawkblog Birthday + Pledge Week with Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin
New Music: The Notwist - "Good Lies"
You Can Download the New Mt. Eerie EP Right Now
British Sea Power Likes Rock Music; Me Too!
Tyler Ramsey's Canadian Dream
New Music: Neko Case - "Blue Blue Baby" (live)
Usher's "Love In This Club" rips off Garage Band
First Look: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Pershing
New Music: Gnarls Barkley - "Run"
Critical Backlash: Vampire Weekend
Back
Next
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music