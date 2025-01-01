Archives: 2008
First Look: Weezer - The Red Album
The Dodos Re-'Visiter' the Classics
New Music: Hercules & Love Affair - "Blind (Frankie Knuckles Remix)"
New Miles Kurosky (ex-Beulah): "An Apple for An Apple"
First Look: Scarlett Johansson - "Anywhere I Lay My Head"
First Look: Portishead - Third
New Music: Cut Copy - In Ghost Colours
New Music: Al Green - "Take Your Time" (ft. Corinne Bailey Rae)
New Music: Weezer - "Pork and Beans"
Preview: The Hold Steady - Stay Positive (July 2008)
Radiohead Remixes: Holy Fuck, Hipster Runoff, Jarrad Kritzstein
New Music: Paper Airplanes - "Debutantes"
Back
Next
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music