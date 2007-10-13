Archives: 2007
Live: Fujiya & Miyagi @ The Echoplex, 10.13.07
Live: Mt. Eerie/The Microphones @ The Troubadour, 10.10.07
Critical Backlash: Indie Rock Is Still Too White Edition
Live: Project Jenny, Project Jan @ The Echoplex, 10.13.07
Critical Backlash: Sasha Frere-Jones: "Indie rock is so white!"
Blogroll
Daft Punk: The New Louis Vuitton Dons
Off-Topic: On Food Criticism
Lists: Blender's Worst Lyricists in Rock
Video: Club 8 - "Whatever You Want"
Video: The Fiery Furnaces - "Ex-Guru"
Live: Les Savy Fav @ Bowery Ballroom, 9.22.07
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