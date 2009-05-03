The Week In Rawk, 5.03.09

Jamz: First Looks at Harlem Shakes' rainbow bright Technicolor Health, Cymbals Eat Guitars' debut, a new Pains of Being Pure at Heart track, a Smiths Peel Session re-examined and chilly twee from the Burning Hearts.

News + Links: Yesterday was Free Comic Book Day, Ryan Adams gave the Internet an update and Michael Cera's doing some music for his latest movie, Paper Heart.

Video: Bill Callahan (ex-Smog) plays intimate new song "Rococo Zephyr" in a record store.

Camera Obscurist: Westwood Wildlife, like balloons!

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The Week in Rawk: Last week's greatest hits. Click below for more.