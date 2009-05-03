The Week In Rawk, 5.03.09
Jamz: First Looks at Harlem Shakes' rainbow bright Technicolor Health, Cymbals Eat Guitars' debut, a new Pains of Being Pure at Heart track, a Smiths Peel Session re-examined and chilly twee from the Burning Hearts.
News + Links: Yesterday was Free Comic Book Day, Ryan Adams gave the Internet an update and Michael Cera's doing some music for his latest movie, Paper Heart.
Video: Bill Callahan (ex-Smog) plays intimate new song "Rococo Zephyr" in a record store.
Camera Obscurist: Westwood Wildlife, like balloons!
***
The Week in Rawk: Last week's greatest hits. Click below for more.