The Week In Rawk, 6.28.09: Pledge This, Wilco

Pledge Week: Help the Rawking continue refusing to stop! Today's the last day -- donate here.

Best of 2008: I ran down the best albums and songs of last year. Next week: This year. Phew!

News: Michael Jackson died and I shared a personal story; Radiohead are in the studio (and in black and white); Wilco & Feist were on stage in LA.

Bootlegs: Elliott Smith in New York City, February 22, 2000 -- on video.

Live: Wilco (pictured at left) at the Wiltern (spoiler: they killed it!); Grizzly Bear at the Troubadour.