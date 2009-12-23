2009: The Year In Rawk

Best Of 2009: Albums | Songs | Concert Photos | Movies | Rawky Awards

2009 Album Release Calendar

Best of the Decade: Top 100 Albums of the 2000s

2009's Most Popular Posts: New Music: The Beatles - "Revolution No. 1 (Take 20)" | Elliott Smith - "I'll Be Back" (Beatles Cover) | Ryan Adams & Mandy Moore Are Engaged | First Look: Girls - Album | The Radiohead Wall Of Ice Debacle: WTF

And one final word: While it's been a fantastic year for new music, the absolute best albums released this year are the Beatles' long-awaited remasters. Over four decades later, they remain the best albums ever made, and to these ears, they've never sounded more totally fucking stunning than their sorely needed new incarnations. There's not enough hyperbole on Earth.

With that said, happy holidays, and I'll see you in 2010, Rawkers!