Archives: March, 2010
Premiere: International Waters - "Salt and Sea" b/w "Flashes"
Live: SXSW 2010, Day 3
Video: Midlake - "Roscoe" @ Buffalo Billiards, SXSW 2010
Live: SXSW 2010, Day 2
Live: SXSW 2010, Day 1
Rawkblog + SXSW 2010: A Love Story
First Look: Laura Veirs - "July Flame"
SXSW 2010: 50 Bands To Watch
Old Music: The Middle East - "The Recordings of the Middle East" (2008)
Guys, the Wall Street Journal did an article about chillwave. And reported that
The Week In Rawk, 3.14.10: Electrosnake
Rawkblog On Facebook
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