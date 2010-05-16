The Week In Rawk, 5.16.10: I'm Afraid Of Everyblog



The National in 2006 / photo by David Greenwald

Jams: Two new songs from International Waters; Ghosty's O Foolish Pride EP reviewed; a First Look at Ted Leo's bracing new disc.

News: The National played a pretty great YouTube-broadcasted show, capping off their High Violet release week festivities; I got a C&D for the first time in years.

Videos: Laura Marling covers Jackson C. Frank's "Blues Run The Game"; a Destroyer clip from his still-spine-tingling May 10, 2009 performance surfaces; Alright Class' twee, quirky clip for "The Fall"; Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin teased its next album.

Deeper Into Movies: My fanboy take on Iron Man 2.

***

More: News + Links